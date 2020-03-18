Births for Thursday, March 19, 2020
Decatur Memorial

PAGE, Shaquesha Phillips, Decatur, girl, Jan. 17.

REED, Marquitta Dawson, Decatur, girl, Jan. 18.

SMITH, Shakeria, Decatur, girl, Jan. 18.

GROVE, Kyle S. and Dara (Hodges), Decatur, girl, March 12. 

CULVER, Richard Alan and Samantha (Lewis), Decatur, girl, March 15. 

CAMPBELL, Brent and Josie (Hine), Warrensburg, boy, March 16. 

St. Mary's

MACLIN, Jerdarious, Sr. and Chasity Currie, Decatur, boy, Jan. 16.

MCCLIMON, Dustin and Kayla Summers, Decatur, boy, Jan. 17.

PLATO, Timothy III and Maressa Brown, Decatur, girl, Jan. 17.

POWYSZYNSKI, Gerald and Brandi Kay, Sullivan, boy, March 12. 

FIGURA, Lauren, Taylorville, boy, March 13. 

KILE, Keenan and Tayrionna Cummings, Decatur, girl, March 13. 

SUTTON, Terranius and Krishaunna Beasley, Decatur, girl, March 14. 

COFER, Khiry and Alicia Wade, Decatur, boy, March 16. 

