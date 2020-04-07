Births for Wednesday, April 8, 2020
St. Mary's

COLLINS, Dylan Sr. and Catlin Bowen, Decatur, girl, April 3. 

SLAUGHTER, Thomas IV, and Shai-Tavia Cook, Decatur, boy, April 3. 

NORMAN, Cheyenne, Blue Mound, girl, April 6. 

