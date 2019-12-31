Births for Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020

Decatur Memorial
BUCKNER, Eric Jerome and Amy Oberheim, Decatur, boy, Dec. 30.
St. Mary's
COOLEY, Sky and Alyssa Bohon, Sullivan, girl, Dec. 26.
PALMER, Drekevias Sr. and Christina Butler, Decatur, girl, Dec. 26.
SHARP, Edwin and Victoria Redington, Clinton, girl, Dec. 27.
HENNING, Jameshia, Decatur, girl, Dec. 28.
HODGES, Gerald Jr. and Deborah (Corwin), Mount Zion, boy, Dec. 28.
JONES, Kendall and Sashae Stegall, Decatur, girl, Dec. 28.
MARTIN, Kevin and Jennifer Bishop, Decatur, boy, Dec. 29.