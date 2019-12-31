Births for Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
0 comments

Births for Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Decatur Memorial

BUCKNER, Eric Jerome and Amy Oberheim, Decatur, boy, Dec. 30. 

St. Mary's

COOLEY, Sky and Alyssa Bohon, Sullivan, girl, Dec. 26. 

PALMER, Drekevias Sr. and Christina Butler, Decatur, girl, Dec. 26. 

SHARP, Edwin and Victoria Redington, Clinton, girl, Dec. 27. 

HENNING, Jameshia, Decatur, girl, Dec. 28.

HODGES, Gerald Jr. and Deborah (Corwin), Mount Zion, boy, Dec. 28.

JONES, Kendall and Sashae Stegall, Decatur, girl, Dec. 28. 

MARTIN, Kevin and Jennifer Bishop, Decatur, boy, Dec. 29.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News