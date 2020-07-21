Births for Wednesday July 22, 2020
Births for Wednesday July 22, 2020

Decatur Memorial

BLY, Adam L. and Madison Logue, Shelbyville, boy, July 20

MANN, Demetrius L. and Sabre T. Bratcher, Decatur, boy, July 20

 

