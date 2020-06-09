Births for Wednesday June 10, 2020
Births for Wednesday June 10, 2020

Decatur Memorial

PRICE, Michael Holmes and Kristin (Pedarvis), Decatur, boy, June 6.

BARDFIELD, Brandon Scott and Erin E. (Mendenall), Decatur, girl, June 8.

TAYLOR, Jason Jr. and Brooke Melton, Decatur, boy, June 8.

St. Mary's 

PAGE, Kyler and Julie Hawkins, girl, June 2.

ROBINSON, Paul and Kendra (Cooper), Warrensburg, girl, June 2.

TAYLOR, Amia, Decatur, boy, June 2.

WALEN, Justin and Ashley (Loy), Shelbyville, girl, June 2.

BUCKLEY, Mitchell and Tiajuana Bruce, Decatur, girl, June 3.

GIBBONS, Austin and Andrea (Wiggins), Decatur, boy, June 4.

