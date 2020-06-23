Births for Wednesday June 24, 2020
Decatur Memorial

HAWKINS, Montario Devon and Ashley (Schwalbe-Cravens), Decatur, boy, June 20.

St. Mary's 

BOBBITT, N'Taka Sr. and Altonette (Lucas), Decatur, boy, June 19.

DUNCAN, Stephen and Raeshel (Braden), Decatur, girl, June 19.

ORTIZ, David and Coronilla Lino Gladis, Decatur, girl, June 19.

RIDLEY, Clarence and Katrina Melton, Decatur, girl, June 19.

DOZLER, Tyrin and Chanaya Robinson, Decatur, boy, June 20.

RAY, Kenneth and Stacey Taylor, Decatur, girl, June 20.

 

