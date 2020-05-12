Births for Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Births for Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Decatur Memorial

McLEOD, Clint Mac and Christen (McArty), Decatur, boy, May 8. 

St. Mary's

MUSGRAVE, Sarah, Decatur, boy, May 9. 

CURTIS, Devon Sr. and Taylor Giles, Decatur, boy, May 10. 

