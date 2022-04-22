Births listed for April 23

Decatur Memorial
MAPLE, Samuel Eisler and Samantha Jo Voorhees, Decatur, boy, April 15
PRICE, Michael Holmes II and Kristin (Pandarvis), Decatur, girl, April 15
MORA, Andres Miguel Giodo and Yoliana Luna, Decatur, girl, April 18
WOODS, Jessie Alexander and Samantha (Nickles), Decatur, girl, April 20
St. Mary's
LARGENT, Justin and Kaitlyn Lutzs, Decatur, boy, April 15
MORRIS, Shonekia, Decatur, boy, April 15
WILLIAMS, Kenteria, Decatur, girl, April 15
PORTER, Christopher and Erin Miller, Decatur, boy, April 17
People are also reading…
WALKER, Jerone and Jakiyah Burns, Decatur, girl, April 18
JENKINS, Brian and Holly (Lowe), Maroa, girl, April 21
KELLOGG, Dylan and Emily (Eaton), Decatur, girl, April 21