Births

Births listed for April 23

Decatur Memorial

 MAPLE, Samuel Eisler and Samantha Jo Voorhees, Decatur, boy, April 15

PRICE, Michael Holmes II and Kristin (Pandarvis), Decatur, girl, April 15

MORA, Andres Miguel Giodo and Yoliana Luna, Decatur, girl, April 18

WOODS, Jessie Alexander and Samantha (Nickles), Decatur, girl, April 20

St. Mary's

LARGENT, Justin and Kaitlyn Lutzs, Decatur, boy, April 15

MORRIS, Shonekia, Decatur, boy, April 15

WILLIAMS, Kenteria, Decatur, girl, April 15

PORTER, Christopher and Erin Miller, Decatur, boy, April 17

WALKER, Jerone and Jakiyah Burns, Decatur, girl, April 18

JENKINS, Brian and Holly (Lowe), Maroa, girl, April 21

KELLOGG, Dylan and Emily (Eaton), Decatur, girl, April 21

