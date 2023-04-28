Decatur Memorial Hospital
CRANK, Chad and Elizabeth Bird, Decatur, girl, April 13
OWENS, Amani and Tella Young, Decatur, girl, April 14
MORRISON, Andrew and Brianna (Smiley), Pana, girl, April 14
SLAW, Anniyah, Decatur, girl, April 15
BULLOCK, Keyara, Decatur, girl, April 18
RANGEL-SILVA, Wendell and Erika Pereira De Almeida, Mount Zion, boy, April 18
ARTHUR, Tyson and Kathleen (Wheaton), Decatur, boy, April 19
BOBBITT, Don and Chelsea McGinnis, Decatur, boy, April 20
WELCH, Matthew and Whitney (Newton), Decatur, boy, April 20
CRAPO, Austin and Lois (Dean), Macon, girl, April 21
SMALLEY, Parker and Katelyn Knorr, Decatur, girl, April 21
FAIRBROTHER, Scott and Kristen Merriman, Decatur, girl, April 25
PHILLIPS, Joseph and Canessa West, Decatur, boy, April 26