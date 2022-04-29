 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Births

Births listed for April 30

Decatur Memorial

HINRICHS, Brett and Krista (Rohe), Decatur, girl, April 26

St. Mary's

COOK, Corey and Livia (Harmon), Decatur, boy, April 24

JONES, Carmonte and Aaliyah Walker, Decatur, girl, April 27

SMITH, LaChelle, Decatur, boy, April 27

