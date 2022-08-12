 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Births

Births listed for Aug. 13

Decatur Memorial

GYAN, Lydia, Forsyth, girl, Aug. 3

HOFF, Stefone Michael and Lakeasia McHenry, Decatur, girl, Aug. 5

HAY, Robert Lee James and Britany Ray, Decatur, boy, Aug. 6

WRIGHT, Dylan Thomas and Ashley Bust, Decatur, girl, Aug. 6

TURNER, Dylan James and Kaitlyn (Knapp), Oreana, boy, Aug. 10

COHN, Zachary Edward and Kaylin Cunningham, Decatur, boy, Aug. 11

St. Mary's

CAMPBELL, Emonie, Decatur, girl, Aug. 4

DERRICKSON, Niesa, Decatur, girl, Aug. 5

COPELAND, Brandon and Shaniqua Whitelow, Decatur, boy, Aug. 6

BUCHANAN, Rochelle, Decatur, girl, Aug. 7

ROSATI, Christian and Addison (Bryer), Decatur, girl, Aug. 7

TAYLOR, Ja'Michael Jr. of Decatur and Danette McKinney, of Farmerville, boy, Aug. 7

 

 

