Births listed for Aug. 13

Decatur Memorial
GYAN, Lydia, Forsyth, girl, Aug. 3
HOFF, Stefone Michael and Lakeasia McHenry, Decatur, girl, Aug. 5
HAY, Robert Lee James and Britany Ray, Decatur, boy, Aug. 6
WRIGHT, Dylan Thomas and Ashley Bust, Decatur, girl, Aug. 6
TURNER, Dylan James and Kaitlyn (Knapp), Oreana, boy, Aug. 10
COHN, Zachary Edward and Kaylin Cunningham, Decatur, boy, Aug. 11
St. Mary's
Recommended for you…
CAMPBELL, Emonie, Decatur, girl, Aug. 4
DERRICKSON, Niesa, Decatur, girl, Aug. 5
COPELAND, Brandon and Shaniqua Whitelow, Decatur, boy, Aug. 6
BUCHANAN, Rochelle, Decatur, girl, Aug. 7
ROSATI, Christian and Addison (Bryer), Decatur, girl, Aug. 7
TAYLOR, Ja'Michael Jr. of Decatur and Danette McKinney, of Farmerville, boy, Aug. 7