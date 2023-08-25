Decatur Memorial Health
RICHARDS, Tavion and Haylee Smith, Decatur, girl, Aug. 16
SHELBY, Enie and Alexis Pratt, Decatur, boy, Aug. 16
TROSTLE, Jayce and Elizabeth Brown, Macon, boy, Aug. 16
CRASS, Dania, Decatur, boy, Aug. 17
SILVA, Brandon and Hannah Rambo, Decatur, girl, Aug. 17
GANIERE, Blake and Kristina French, Decatur, girl, Aug. 18
LUTTRELL, Dalton and Kelsey (Bell), Decatur, girl, Aug. 18
WILSON, Brianna, Decatur, boy, Aug. 18
COOK, Kaylee, Decatur, boy, Aug. 20
KOESTER, Austin and Allison, Decatur, boy, Aug. 21
SCHROCK. JayDee and Janetta, Sullivan, boy, Aug. 21
STEIN, Terry Jr. and Sage Davis, Decatur, girl, Aug. 22
TAFF, Jack and Krissy, Oakley, boy, Aug. 22
CARMAN, Kyle and Keely, Decatur, boy, Aug. 23
FERRATIER, Michael and Rita Winkel, Decatur, girl, Aug. 23