Births

Births listed for Aug. 27

Decatur Memorial

SANGSTER-WALKER, Kieshawn Martez and Tasha (Cole), Decatur, girl, Aug. 17. 

MEINDERS, Daniel Clayton and Kendahl (Lynch), Decatur, boy, Aug. 18.

HAMM, Nathan Lee and Briana (Tipsword), Argenta, boy, Aug. 19. 

GREGURICH, Brian Eldon and Alexandra (Marlana) Hammel, Decatur, boy, Aug. 21.

SUZEWITS, Matthew and Chelsea Carter, Decatur, boy, Aug. 23.

MAHANNAH, Cody L. and Jenna (Allen), Decatur, girl, Aug. 24.

NEIBUHR, Bryan Matthew and Megan (Harshbarger), Decatur, boy, Aug. 25.

PUGH'NEAL, Shayon (Tome), Decatur, girl, Aug. 25.

St. Mary's

JESSE, Eric and Amber (Melton), Decatur, girl, Aug. 14.

BUTLER, Lucas and Alexis Fenton, Decatur, girl, Aug. 15.

TIPPIT, Jack and Deja Leming, Decatur, boy, Aug. 16.

VINSON, Dimonte and Lakiya (Watkins), Decatur, boy, Aug. 16.

BUTLER-GAUSE, Amber, Decatur, boy, Aug. 17.

BRUBECK, Ashley, Decatur, girl, Aug. 17.

ALDERSON, Cody and Jessica Foreman, Decatur, girl, Aug. 19.

WALKER, Jonathan, Sr., and Tajuana (Harris), Decatur, boy, Aug. 19.

WEAVER, Sean and Nicole (Ramos), Decatur, boy, Aug. 19. 

SVOBODA, Brandon and Hannah (Lecher), Decatur, boy, Aug. 21.

