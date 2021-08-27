Births listed for Aug. 28

Decatur Memorial
McElroy, Maximilian Eastin and Candice (Hundley), Forsyth, boy, Aug. 20
MILLER, Derek Joseph and Denise Heil, Decatur, girl, Aug. 20
PAPPAS, Jeremy Maurice Sr. and Courtney Keppler, Argenta, girl, Aug. 20
HEATHERTON, James Michael and Sarah (Kilton), Decatur, boy, Aug. 21
CLEVENGER, Stephen Parry and Monica (Idle), Decatur, girl, Aug. 23
GRAVEN, Clayton Andrew and Jaclyn (Whisler), Macon, girl, Aug. 23
FAGIN, Jorday Mykal and Mikaela Elaine Danner, Decatur, boy, Aug. 24
SUDDARTH, Damon Christopher and Nicole Sorensen, Decatur, girl, Aug. 25
PETERS, Sheyla, Decatur, boy, Aug. 26
St. Mary's
MASSEY, Megan, Clinton, boy, Aug. 20
LAHR, Markus and Phoenix Dasenbrock, Decatur, girl, Aug. 21
TIRDALL, Victoria, Decatur, girl, Aug. 21
CROSBY, Jacob and Katherine (Britton), boy, Aug. 22
ASHFORD, Donald and Briana Green, Decatur, girl, Aug. 23
GREER, Michael and Ashley (Reynolds), Mount Zion, boy, Aug. 23
BEST, Brock and Kelsey Taylor, Blue Mound, boy, Aug. 24
CURRIN, Kamria, Decatur, boy, Aug. 25
LOFLAND, Matthew and Samantha (Sunderland), Decatur, boy, Aug. 26
WILDER, KeShawn and Kandrey Cogan, Mount Zion, boy, Aug. 26