Births listed for Aug. 7

Decatur Memorial
Burns, Robert Allen and Rebecca Kathleen Driskell, Decatur, boy, July 29
FORD, Drew Clayton and Danielle (Powell), Decatur, girl, July 29
Smith, Wilson Michael and Kerstin (Logue), Decatur, boy, July 29
HIMES, Drew Anthony and Nicole (Brown), Decatur, girl, July 31
DENNIS, Jalon Lamar and Jessica Sewing, Decatur, girl, Aug. 2
ANDERSON, Marquis D'Angelo and Cheyenne D. Newel, Decatur, boy, Aug. 3
FORTNER, Bryce and Kimberly Cooper, Decatur, girl, Aug. 3
St. Mary's
HOLLGARTH, Nicholas and Ashley Brubeck, Decatur, girl, July 30
IGNATOWSKI, Eric and Ashley (Blunt), Decatur, girl, July 30
SANDERS, Killiean and Taquisha King, Decatur, boy, July 30
RYAN, Baxton and Megan Zeller, Decatur, boy, July 31
STOOPS, Ernest and Marie (Hogan), Mount Zion, boy, Aug. 1
EUBANKS, Cortez Sr. and Christin Bryant, Decatur, boy, Aug. 3
GREEN, Joseph and Sarah Cavins, Clinton, boy, Aug. 3
SCOTT, Alexander and Sierra Sanchez, Mattoon, girl, Aug. 3
LANE, Sean and Ricki (Nunn), Sullivan, girl, Aug. 4
O'CONNELL, Adam and Emily (Schoon), Mount Zion, boy, Aug. 5