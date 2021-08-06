 Skip to main content
Births

Births listed for Aug. 7

Decatur Memorial 

 

Burns, Robert Allen and Rebecca Kathleen Driskell, Decatur, boy, July 29

FORD, Drew Clayton and Danielle (Powell), Decatur, girl, July 29

Smith, Wilson Michael and Kerstin (Logue), Decatur, boy, July 29

HIMES, Drew Anthony and Nicole (Brown), Decatur, girl, July 31

DENNIS, Jalon Lamar and Jessica Sewing, Decatur, girl, Aug. 2

ANDERSON, Marquis D'Angelo and Cheyenne D. Newel, Decatur, boy, Aug. 3

FORTNER, Bryce and Kimberly Cooper, Decatur, girl, Aug. 3

St. Mary's

HOLLGARTH, Nicholas and Ashley Brubeck, Decatur, girl, July 30

IGNATOWSKI, Eric and Ashley (Blunt), Decatur, girl, July 30

SANDERS, Killiean and Taquisha King, Decatur, boy, July 30

RYAN, Baxton and Megan Zeller, Decatur, boy, July 31

STOOPS, Ernest and Marie (Hogan), Mount Zion, boy, Aug. 1

EUBANKS, Cortez Sr. and Christin Bryant, Decatur, boy, Aug. 3

GREEN, Joseph and Sarah Cavins, Clinton, boy, Aug. 3

SCOTT, Alexander and Sierra Sanchez, Mattoon, girl, Aug. 3

LANE, Sean and Ricki (Nunn), Sullivan, girl, Aug. 4

O'CONNELL, Adam and Emily (Schoon), Mount Zion, boy, Aug. 5

 

