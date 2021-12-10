Births listed for Dec. 11

Decatur Memorial
SHUGART, Zachary Todd and Lyndi Elliot, Decatur, boy, Dec.
COTHREN, Jared and Paige, Decatur, girl, Dec. 7
VANSAJOC, Starla, Decatur, girl, Dec. 7
NORRIS, Brock and Lauren, Sullivan, boy, Dec. 8
SCOTT, Gloria, Decatur, boy, Dec. 8
Lynda Margerum
Newsroom Clerk
Followed notifications
