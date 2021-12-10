 Skip to main content
Births

Births listed for Dec. 11

Decatur Memorial

SHUGART, Zachary Todd and Lyndi Elliot, Decatur, boy, Dec. 

COTHREN, Jared and Paige, Decatur, girl, Dec. 7

VANSAJOC, Starla, Decatur, girl, Dec. 7

NORRIS, Brock and Lauren, Sullivan, boy, Dec. 8

SCOTT, Gloria, Decatur, boy, Dec. 8

 

 

 

