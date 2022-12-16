Births listed for Dec. 17

Decatur Memorial
HARDY, James and Lakisha, Decatur, girl, Dec. 2
LAWSON, Saxxon and Ashliegh Shoultz, Mount Zion, girl, Dec. 5
PHILLIPS, Rashaad and Nicole Burns, Decatur, boy, Dec. 6
REED, Jabari and Atyania Coldwell, Decatur, boy, Dec. 6
BOYER, Randy and Kimberly, Decatur, girl, Dec. 8
HOLMES, Kelly and Victoria (Simmons), Decatur, boy, Dec. 8
St. Mary's
SCHAFER, Michael and Ashley (Gist), Decatur, boy, Nov. 28
SIMMS, Brandon and Earlintha Osbey, Decatur, girl, Nov. 30
RHODES, Marquaveous and Angelica Jones, Decatur, girl, Dec. 1
GREEN, Martina, Decatur, girl, Dec. 2
SMITH, Eric and Amanda Visinia, Clinton, girl, Dec. 2
BROWN, J'Maryo Sr. and Alexis Lee, Decatur, girl, Dec. 6
MORELAND, Cory and Alanna (Howe), Taylorville, Dec. 6
RAMOS, Leonel and Kierra Crutchfield, Decatur, girl, Dec. 7
CARSON, Malachi and Amaiyah Cruz-Goforth, Bloomington, girl, Dec. 8
BLOCH, Bryand and Sydni Edwards, Decatur, boy, Dec. 12
WEEKLEY, Stevie and Kelsey Henry, Decatur, girl, Dec. 12
COGGINS, LaShaunda, Decatur, girl. De. 13
LUCES, Melvin John and Mireille, Decatur, boy, Dec. 13
WIDENER, Koty and Kali (Duke), Decatur, girl, Dec. 15