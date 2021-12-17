Births listed for Dec. 18

Decatur Memorial
HEMMEN, Austin Gregory and Taylor (Bayless), Argenta, boy, Dec. 8
CHUPP, Marcus W. and Elizabeth (Yoder), Arthur, girl, Dec. 10
RAMOS, Leonel and Taylor Sullivan, Decatur, boy, Dec. 10
SUMMERS, Ashleigh, Decatur, girl, Dec. 11
TAYLOR, Eric Edward and Latoya (Bond), Decatur, girl, Dec. 11
HUNT, Johnny Charles and Jaicey Dezmond Simpkins, Decatur, boy, Dec. 14
BANKS, Rafeal Mantrell and Brenda Boey, Decatur, boy, Dec. 14
GURSKI, Connor William and Brittany Nicole Adams, Oreana, boy, Dec. 15
St. Mary's
CRAMER, Bradley, Jr and Hannah Tretchler, Clinton, boy, Dec. 6
CHUPP, Wilbur and Viola (Stutzman), Sullivan, girl, Dec. 9
HARVEY, Tanner and Nataleigh Landers, Decatur, Twin girls, Dec. 9
SCHWENT, Jared and Courtney Benton, Decatur, boy, Dec. 9
YATES, Sydney, Decatur, girl, Dec. 9
THOMAS, Jameah, Decatur, girl, Dec. 10
MATHES, Michael Sr and Brandy Hart, Carlyle, girl, Dec. 10
BROWNING, Mathu and Tristin Black, Decatur, girl, Dec. 13
HUTTON, Patrick and Brittany Sutton, Taylorville, girl, Dec. 13
