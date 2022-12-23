 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Births

Births listed for Dec. 24

Decatur Memorial

ROCHA, David and Christy (Brown), Sullivan, girl, Dec. 15

RICE, Jamale and Rachel (Grider), Oreana, boy, Dec. 19

GONGORA, Carlos and Regina de la Garza, Forsyth, boy, Dec. 21

St. Mary's

WILLIAMS, Marlon Jr and Calli Beiler, Decatur, girl, Dec. 9

TAYLOR, Demetrius and Alexis Templer, Decatur, girl, Dec. 16

EDRINGTON, Dillan and Crystal (Hubbart), Pana, girl, Dec. 18

HOWELL, Brandon and Lindsey (Carter), Mount Zion, boy, Dec. 18

RHOADES, Sydney and Kaelyn Mackling, Decatur, girl, Dec. 18

SMITH, Terveris and Mya Landrum, Decatur, boy, Dec. 18

TERLEP, Ryan and Alexandrea (Damrey), Blue Mound, boy, Dec. 18

ROETHE, Jason and Josie Damery, Macon, girl, Dec. 19

CONVENTRY, Quinton and Emily Rodriguez, Decatur, boy, Dec. 21

SWARTZ, Terry and Amber Rentmeister, Decatur. boy, Dec. 22

