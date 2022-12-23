Births listed for Dec. 24

Decatur Memorial
ROCHA, David and Christy (Brown), Sullivan, girl, Dec. 15
RICE, Jamale and Rachel (Grider), Oreana, boy, Dec. 19
GONGORA, Carlos and Regina de la Garza, Forsyth, boy, Dec. 21
St. Mary's
WILLIAMS, Marlon Jr and Calli Beiler, Decatur, girl, Dec. 9
TAYLOR, Demetrius and Alexis Templer, Decatur, girl, Dec. 16
EDRINGTON, Dillan and Crystal (Hubbart), Pana, girl, Dec. 18
HOWELL, Brandon and Lindsey (Carter), Mount Zion, boy, Dec. 18
RHOADES, Sydney and Kaelyn Mackling, Decatur, girl, Dec. 18
SMITH, Terveris and Mya Landrum, Decatur, boy, Dec. 18
TERLEP, Ryan and Alexandrea (Damrey), Blue Mound, boy, Dec. 18
ROETHE, Jason and Josie Damery, Macon, girl, Dec. 19
CONVENTRY, Quinton and Emily Rodriguez, Decatur, boy, Dec. 21
SWARTZ, Terry and Amber Rentmeister, Decatur. boy, Dec. 22