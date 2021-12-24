Births listed for Dec. 25

Decatur Memorial
WIEMELT, Matthew Allan and Jade (Becker), Decatur, boy, Dec. 18
CRAWLEY, Quinton Allen and Anna Younker, Decatur, boy, Dec. 19
BEYERS, Seth Allen and Laura (Carter), Decatur, boy, Dec. 21
COX, Brandon and Kennedy O'Connor, Decatur, boy, Dec.21
St. Mary's
DENNIS, Josiah and Madison Snead, Decatur, boy, Dec. 15
JONES, Devontae and Cheyanne Mantz, Decatur, girl, Dec. 15
TOTRO, Steven and Melissa (McArthur), Decatur, boy, Dec. 17
HUTCHINSON, Bailey and Madison Allen, Arthur, boy, Dec. 19
