 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Births

Births listed for Dec. 3

Decatur Memorial

MARTIN, David and Margaret "Meg" (Starasinich), Mount Zion, boy, Nov. 22

WESTBROOK, Adam and Brenda Ledbetter, Decatur, girl, Nov. 22

BICKNELL, Austin and Bianca, Decatur, girl, Nov. 23

MOORE, Austin and Breanna Shofner, Clinton, girl, Nov. 24

PYATT, Grant and Hale (Wade), Decatur, girl, Nov. 24

CUNNINGHAM, Briayon Jr. and Danielle Fuller, Decatur, girl, Nov. 25

McCOY, James Jr. and Megan Peveler-Singletary, Decatur, girl, Nov. 30

People are also reading…

SCHOONONER, Richard and Meredith, Mount Zion, boy, Nov. 30

St. Mary's

REES, Drey and Victoria Grubb, Clinton, girl, Nov. 20

DANDRIGE, Michael and Yana Fisher, Decatur, boy, Nov. 21

BRENNER, Justin and Tomeshia (Reynolds), Mount Auburn, girl, Nov. 22

ROGER, Dylan and Carolyne Brandner, Decatur, boy, Nov. 22

GRIESEMER, Brice and Janie (Howse), Assumption, boy, Nov. 23

COLLINS, Steven and Tantannia (Daniels), Decatur, girl, Nov. 23

PRICE, Justin and Elizabeth Kriekemeyer, Decatur, boy, Nov. 22

Scientists claim to have proven that walking in the snow or frost makes you feel better about yourself.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News