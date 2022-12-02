Births listed for Dec. 3

Decatur Memorial
MARTIN, David and Margaret "Meg" (Starasinich), Mount Zion, boy, Nov. 22
WESTBROOK, Adam and Brenda Ledbetter, Decatur, girl, Nov. 22
BICKNELL, Austin and Bianca, Decatur, girl, Nov. 23
MOORE, Austin and Breanna Shofner, Clinton, girl, Nov. 24
PYATT, Grant and Hale (Wade), Decatur, girl, Nov. 24
CUNNINGHAM, Briayon Jr. and Danielle Fuller, Decatur, girl, Nov. 25
McCOY, James Jr. and Megan Peveler-Singletary, Decatur, girl, Nov. 30
SCHOONONER, Richard and Meredith, Mount Zion, boy, Nov. 30
St. Mary's
REES, Drey and Victoria Grubb, Clinton, girl, Nov. 20
DANDRIGE, Michael and Yana Fisher, Decatur, boy, Nov. 21
BRENNER, Justin and Tomeshia (Reynolds), Mount Auburn, girl, Nov. 22
ROGER, Dylan and Carolyne Brandner, Decatur, boy, Nov. 22
GRIESEMER, Brice and Janie (Howse), Assumption, boy, Nov. 23
COLLINS, Steven and Tantannia (Daniels), Decatur, girl, Nov. 23
PRICE, Justin and Elizabeth Kriekemeyer, Decatur, boy, Nov. 22