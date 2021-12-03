Births listed for Dec. 4

Decatur Memorial
ALDRIDGE, Collin James and Amber (Nelson), Decatur, girl, Nov. 23
BARRETT, Parker William and Meghan Qualls, Argenta, boy, Nov. 23
SCOGGINS, Joseph Daniel and Angel Dawn Madden, Decatur, boy, Nov. 23
BROOKS, Kennieth Lee and Alisha Heckman Brohez, Lovington, girl, Nov. 24
BRUCE, Matthew and Britney, Decatur, girl, Nov. 24
KIRBY, Derek William and Valeria Stephanie Fuentes, Decatur, boy, Nov. 26
URGUHART, Benjamin Allan and Hallie (White), Mount Zion, girl, Nov. 27
REYNOLDS, Kyle Jeffrey and Kylie (Miller), Forsyth, girl, Nov. 27
FREEMON, Albert Leemontres and Shenique Marie Pearson, Decatur, girl, Nov. 30
RICE, Taveon Pierre and Marle Latay Jacobs, Decatur, girl, Nov. 30
LADD, Gavin Michael and Rachel Clark, Decatur, boy, Dec. 1
St. Mary's
SMITH, Richard and Heather Prather, Decatur, boy, Nov. 23
VANDEVENTER, Justin and Carlee Johnson, Bethany, girl, Nov. 24
CALL, Caleb and Ja'kayla Bord, Decatur, boy, Nov. 25
MASTIN, Daniel and Megan (Duesterhaus), Decatur, boy, Nov. 26
CURRIE, Antonio Sr. and Saraha Embrey, Decatur, girl, Nov. 29
PALMER, Travis and Savannah Gibbons, Sullivan, girl, Nov. 29
LARKINS, Lee and Amber (Williams), Mount Zion, boy, Dec. 2
Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR