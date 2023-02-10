Decatur Memorial
DURBIN, Mickey and Susie (Reinstorf), Decatur, boy, Feb. 3
MATUSCAK, Scott and Jacqueline (Brady), Decatur, girl, Feb. 4
GRANT, Joshua and Jasmine Chism, Decatur, boy, Feb. 6
BARNES, Dylan and Heather Beck, Tower Hill, girl, Feb. 7
FISHER, William III and Camryn Winter Tyler, Decatur, boy, Feb. 7
BROWN, Cory and Alyssa (Tolly), Decatur, girl, Feb. 8
FRAZIER, Lane and Taylor Rodden, Warrensburg, girl, Feb. 8
DELLERT, Jacob and Megan (Bolerjack), Decatur, girl, Feb. 9
St. Mary's
STEGALL, Royce and Lisa, Sullivan, boy, Jan. 30
YOUNG, Brandon and Phoenix (Probus), girl, Jan. 30
ATCHISON, Taylor and Saran (Minix), Sullivan, boy, Feb. 2
WHITFIELD, Brittney, Decatur, boy, Feb. 2
BELIVEAU, Blake and Alexandria Nieto, Decatur, girl, Feb. 4
RIEDLE, Gerred and Kaylee (Merris), Decatur, girl, Feb. 4
WILLIAMS, Ahmad and Talhia Darling, Decatur, boy, Feb. 4
HINES, Christian and Autumn Stewart, Decatur, girl, Feb. 5
AKERS, Tiffany, Clinton, girl, Feb. 7
SEATON, Queyai and Kia Appleton, Decatur, girl, Feb. 7
CARR, Patrick and Ciara Thompson, Lovington, girl, Feb. 9
MITCHELL, Matthew and Brittany (Carron), Decatur, girl, Feb. 9