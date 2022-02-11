Births listed for Feb. 12

Decatur Memorial
POWERS, Cody Alexander and Abigail (Toledo), Decatur, boy, Feb. 3
PETERSON, Zane Aubrey and Taylor (VanNatta), Decatur, girl, Feb. 4
McCAY, Kyle and Amanda, Mount Zion, boy, Feb. 7
McMILLAN, Clinton James and Leah Christison, Decatur, girl, Feb. 7
St. Mary's
LYNCH, Charles and Stephanie (Weatherford), Decatur, boy, Feb.4
PUCKETT, Luke Jr. and Mikayla (Morse), Decatur, girl, Feb. 4
EARHART, Edward and Megan (Johnson), Macon, girl, Feb. 5
