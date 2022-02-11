 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Births

Births listed for Feb. 12

Decatur Memorial

POWERS, Cody Alexander and Abigail (Toledo), Decatur, boy, Feb. 3

PETERSON, Zane Aubrey and Taylor (VanNatta), Decatur, girl, Feb. 4

McCAY, Kyle and Amanda, Mount Zion, boy, Feb. 7

McMILLAN, Clinton James and Leah Christison, Decatur, girl, Feb. 7

St. Mary's

LYNCH, Charles and Stephanie (Weatherford), Decatur, boy, Feb.4

PUCKETT, Luke Jr. and Mikayla (Morse), Decatur, girl, Feb. 4

EARHART, Edward and Megan (Johnson), Macon, girl, Feb. 5

Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News