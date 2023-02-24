Decatur Memorial
BENTON, Joshua and Cortney (Wikerson), Argenta, boy, Feb. 16
DAMARIN, Dillion and Hunter (Marie), Decatur, boy, Feb. 16
BOSWELL, Keishon, Decatur, boy, Feb. 17
BEVERIDGE, Scott and Laurin Jones, Ramsey, boy, Feb. 18
MARTINIE, Johnathan and Sierra Wegrich, Chestnut, boy, Feb. 20
LEDBETTER, Justin and Kristina (Doornbos), Mount Zion, girl, Feb. 21
KRAUS, Larry and Andrea Fair, Mount Zion, boy, Feb. 22
WIERMAN, Kyle and Madison (Yates, Decatur, girl, Feb. 23
St. Mary's
BROWN, Jaquan and Emily Sinks, Decatur, girl, Feb. 17
JONES, Joey and Skyler Sweeney, Mount Zion, boy, Feb. 17
COLLINS, Trent and Bailey (Gowin), Bethany, girl, Feb. 18
HALL, Brandon and Valerie Sevak, Decatur, boy, Feb. 18
HORN, Brylynn and Zada Grimes-Lockwood, Decatur, girl, Feb. 21
CLARK, Shiheim and Idalis Slaughter, Decatur, boy, Feb. 23