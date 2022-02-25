 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Births

Births listed for Feb. 26

Decatur Memorial

CRAIG, Kevin and Lasasha Wilder, Decatur, boy, Feb.11

MUEX, Adrian Elliott, Jr and Julie Ollis, Decatur, girl, Feb. 14

SELLERS, Brett Jeffrey and Kelsey Hite Beck, Moweaqua, boy, Feb. 15

MICKLE, Robert Earl III and Kayla Anguiano Yadon, Decatur, boy, Feb. 16

FOSTER, Joshua and Jessica (McKee), Mount Zion, girl, Feb. 17

St. Mary's

TELFER, Dennis and Samantha McCoy, Decatur, girl, Feb. 1

BOBBITT, Stephon Jr. and Jaeda Bennett, Decatur, girl, Feb. 6

GERMAN, BAXTER AND Pamela Reincke, Taylorville, girl, Feb. 7

YOUNG, Larry and Amanda (Coody), Cerro Gordo, girl, Feb. 7

SHUBERT, Zachary and Caytlyn Stoneburner, Decatur, boy, Feb. 9

WARD, Samuel and Renee McCool, Decatur, boy, Feb. 9

WALKER, Joshua and Gabrielle (Perugino), Decatur, boy, Feb. 10

JOYNER, Jaleel and Kendra Bragg, Decatur, boy, Feb. 11

MAYER, David and Kierstine Kile, Decatur, boy, Feb. 11 

DURBIN, Cybellia, Decatur, twins, boy and girl, Feb. 13

PAGE, Kyler and Julie Hawkins, Decatur, boy, Feb. 13

TYUS, Tyrone and Aubrey Carter, Decatur, boy, Feb. 14

VOGT, Jessika, Decatur, boy, Feb. 15

WILLIAMS, Makhia, Decatur, girl, Feb. 15

FORD, Denver, Jr. and Kristine (Richardson), boy, Feb. 16

LANE, Brittani, Decatur, boy, Feb. 17

MAPLE, Jacob and Andrea (Gooding). Decatur, boy, Feb. 17

FLETCHER, Joshua and Reagan (Earles), Warrensburg, Feb. 19

REID, Anthony and Ashlee Tate, Decatur, girl, Feb. 21

THOMPSON, Jeremy and Kimberly (Tracy), girl, Feb. 21

ROOF, William III and Emily Herring, Oreana, boy Feb. 22

SMITH, Blake and Taylor (McElroy), Decatur, boy, Feb. 22

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969.

