Births listed for Jan. 28

Decatur Memorial
COBLE, Matthew and Kelly (Miller), Decatur, boy, Jan 19
CARVER, William and Nikki Rambo, Decatur, boy, Jan. 20
GASECHT, Jacob and Natalie Niederbrach, Decatur, girl, Jan. 20
JORDAN, Andrew and Abbey (Turner), Decatur, girl, Jan. 21
ECHOLS, Erica, Decatur, boy, Jan. 22
SHINKLE, Lyle Edward and McKenzie (Allen), Warrensburg, girl, Jan. 24
BODY, Brandon and April (Holt), Decatur, boy, Jan. 25
CRISLER, Andrew and Rebecca, Decatur, girl, Jan. 25
JACKSON, Jarrere and Romiah Bates, Decatur, girl, Jan. 25
CLOUD, Andrew and Haley Bohannon, Decatur, boy, Jan. 26
St. Mary's
LEWIS, Kelly Jean, Decatur, girl, Jan. 16
SEMON, Haley, Decatur, girl, Jan. 18
EMMONS, Ryan and Lauren (Hopkins), boy, Jan. 21
TRIMBY, Nicholas and Megan (Scales), Decatur, girl, Jan. 22