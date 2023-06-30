Decatur Memorial Health
NEEDHAM, Philip Michael and Kristi (Schollmeier), Mount Zion, girl, June 22
BURWELL, Brandon and Molly Rordershrimer, Macon, boy, June 24
FUENTES, Marcos and Mayra Quirio, Decatur, boy, June 24
KARRAKER, Brett and Maria, Decatur, girl, June 26
CLARK, Mariah, Decatur, girl, June 27
GORDON, Christopher and Chelsea (Tish), Decatur, boy, June 27
People are also reading…
WEAVER, Cody and Andrea (Couri), Decatur, girl, June 27
GEISTER, Dalton and Rachel (England), Decatur, girl, June 28
AMENDA, Kaleb and Breanna Nicholls, Decatur, boy, June 29
BURKHART, Cara, Decatur, girl, June 29
CARSON, JJ and Marquita (Hightower), Decatur, girl, June 29
MERCADO, Abigail, Decatur, boy, June 29