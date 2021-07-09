 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Births

Births listed for July 10

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Decatur Memorial 

BARONE, Gabrielle Marie, Decatur, girl, July 1

BARDING, Brad David and Kimberly, Decatur, girl, July 2

MILLER, Richard Munoz and Allison Ford, Maroa, girl, July 3

BAILEY, Brian Joe and Lisa (Jordan), Decatur, boy, July 4

HILDERBRAND, Dennis James and Brianna Lynn, Decatur, boy, July 6

MASSEY, Stephen and Brittany (Creek), boy, July 6

WALTERS, Jason James and Emily Nichole, Decatur, girl, July 6

St. Mary's

COX, Tonetia, Decatur, girl, July 1

DeJAYNES, Adam and Sarah (Hayes), Decatur, girl, July 2

People are also reading…

PERKINTON, Steven and Kassandra (Taylor), boy, July 2

SYPHER, Joshua and Shyann Ohman, Decatur, boy, July 5

GANNON, Timothy and Morgan Weissert, Tower Hill, boy, July 6

SARGENT, Matthew and Bessie Moore, Decatur, boy, July 6

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News