Births listed for July 10

Decatur Memorial
BARONE, Gabrielle Marie, Decatur, girl, July 1
BARDING, Brad David and Kimberly, Decatur, girl, July 2
MILLER, Richard Munoz and Allison Ford, Maroa, girl, July 3
BAILEY, Brian Joe and Lisa (Jordan), Decatur, boy, July 4
HILDERBRAND, Dennis James and Brianna Lynn, Decatur, boy, July 6
MASSEY, Stephen and Brittany (Creek), boy, July 6
WALTERS, Jason James and Emily Nichole, Decatur, girl, July 6
St. Mary's
COX, Tonetia, Decatur, girl, July 1
DeJAYNES, Adam and Sarah (Hayes), Decatur, girl, July 2
PERKINTON, Steven and Kassandra (Taylor), boy, July 2
SYPHER, Joshua and Shyann Ohman, Decatur, boy, July 5
GANNON, Timothy and Morgan Weissert, Tower Hill, boy, July 6
SARGENT, Matthew and Bessie Moore, Decatur, boy, July 6