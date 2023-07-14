Decatur Memorial Health
CRENSHAW, Naveah, Decatur, boy, July 1
McCANN, Erik and Brandi (Clems), Mount Zion, girl, July 3
SMITH, Jeremy and Quinn (Kidwell), Bethany, girl, July 3
WOODS, Christopher and Stephanie, Taylorville, girl, July 5
SWICK, Brian and Amber, Decatur, boy, July 5
HAWKINS, Jamal and Rasheka Woodland, Decatur, boy, July 6
MARSHALL, Dyeve, Decatur, girl, July 7
DAWSON, Cody and Brooklyn (Miller), Decatur, girl, July 7
ZILZ, Clayton and Chloe (Adams), Mount Zion, boy, July 8
ROGERS, Andre and Rachel Boatman, Decatur, girl, July 8