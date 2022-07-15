Births listed for July 16

Decatur Memorial
TAYLOR, Condell Dean and Christianna Arie (Jackson), Decatur, boy, July 8
YODER, Allen L. and Cherelyn (Stutzman), Lovington, girl, July 12
SCOTT, Jared Ashton and MaryBeth (Burtschi), Decatur, boy, July 14
St. Mary's
ALLEN, Tyler and Ariel (Robinson), Decatur, boy, July 6
HAMILTON, Lamont Sanford and Capriece Walker, Decatur, girl, July 7
COLEMAN, Marcus Jr. and Destiny McCoy, Decatur, boy, July 7
BOX, Timmy and Lakiya Johnson, Decatur, girl, July 8
LANTZ, Zachary and Heather McDaniel, Atwood, boy, July 9
OCHOA, Edwin, Sr. and Sierra Lennon, Decatur, boy, July 9
HOLMAN, Ryne and Emily (Grunden), Decatur, girl, July 11
MYERS, Seth and Amanda (Western), Mount Zion, girl, July 11
SLIFER, Austin and Mariah (Williams), Decatur, girl, July 12
HEATH, Sara, Decatur, girl, July 13
DePRIEST, Drew and Brittany (Suter), Pana, boy, July 14