Births

Births listed for July 16

Decatur Memorial

TAYLOR, Condell Dean and Christianna Arie (Jackson), Decatur, boy, July 8

YODER, Allen L. and Cherelyn (Stutzman), Lovington, girl, July 12

SCOTT, Jared Ashton and MaryBeth (Burtschi), Decatur, boy, July 14

St. Mary's

ALLEN, Tyler and Ariel (Robinson), Decatur, boy, July 6

HAMILTON, Lamont Sanford and Capriece Walker, Decatur, girl, July 7

COLEMAN, Marcus Jr. and Destiny McCoy, Decatur, boy, July 7

BOX, Timmy and Lakiya Johnson, Decatur, girl, July 8

LANTZ, Zachary and Heather McDaniel, Atwood, boy, July 9

OCHOA, Edwin, Sr. and Sierra Lennon, Decatur, boy, July 9

HOLMAN, Ryne and Emily (Grunden), Decatur, girl, July 11

MYERS, Seth and Amanda (Western), Mount Zion, girl, July 11

SLIFER, Austin and Mariah (Williams), Decatur, girl, July 12

HEATH, Sara, Decatur, girl, July 13

DePRIEST, Drew and Brittany (Suter), Pana, boy, July 14

 

