 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Herald & Review is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Vieweg Real Estate
Births

Births listed for July 2

Decatur Memorial

PUCKETT, Amy, Tower Hill, girl, June 21

JONES, Jordan Edward and Rebecca (Thompson), Blue Mound, boy, June 23

PRUMER, Jeff Alan and Casey (Hughes), Shelbyville, girl, June 24

JUMP, Jordan Joseph and Amber Victoria, Blue Mound, girl, June 24

TALLEUR, Kyle Joseph and Ashley (Dehm), Decatur, girl, June 25

BAKER, Steven S. and Rosie (Dear), Decatur, girl, June 27

HARLEN, Brad S. and Leanna (Fletcher), Decatur, boy, June 29

SHAKYA, Abhishek and Ayushi, Decatur, boy, June 29

Recommended for you…

WALTER, Brice Ashton and Sharnea Pearson, Decatur, girl, June 29

St. Mary's

GRAY, Wesley and Hannah (Chapin), Decatur, boy, June 24

MARTZ, Drake and Tiffany (Hudson), Tower Hill, boy, June 24

KRUSZWICKI, Aaron and Trista Plotke, Clinton, boy, June 25

BURNETT, Jeremy and Shianne Amos, Decatur, boy, June 26

RIGGS, Donald and Jessica Broux, Pana, girl, June 28

WIESE, Kyle and Amanda (Doyle), boy, June 28

 

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News