Births listed for July 2

Decatur Memorial
PUCKETT, Amy, Tower Hill, girl, June 21
JONES, Jordan Edward and Rebecca (Thompson), Blue Mound, boy, June 23
PRUMER, Jeff Alan and Casey (Hughes), Shelbyville, girl, June 24
JUMP, Jordan Joseph and Amber Victoria, Blue Mound, girl, June 24
TALLEUR, Kyle Joseph and Ashley (Dehm), Decatur, girl, June 25
BAKER, Steven S. and Rosie (Dear), Decatur, girl, June 27
HARLEN, Brad S. and Leanna (Fletcher), Decatur, boy, June 29
SHAKYA, Abhishek and Ayushi, Decatur, boy, June 29
WALTER, Brice Ashton and Sharnea Pearson, Decatur, girl, June 29
St. Mary's
GRAY, Wesley and Hannah (Chapin), Decatur, boy, June 24
MARTZ, Drake and Tiffany (Hudson), Tower Hill, boy, June 24
KRUSZWICKI, Aaron and Trista Plotke, Clinton, boy, June 25
BURNETT, Jeremy and Shianne Amos, Decatur, boy, June 26
RIGGS, Donald and Jessica Broux, Pana, girl, June 28
WIESE, Kyle and Amanda (Doyle), boy, June 28