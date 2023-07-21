Decatur Memorial Health
MILLER, Alison, Decatur, boy, July 9
DANDY, Christopher and DaMecia, Decatur, girl, July 12
DANIELS, Montana and Hayley (Bunselmeyer), Maroa, boy, July 12
GASKER, Frederick and Dryann Bunch, Decatur, girl, July 12
MILLER, Marlin and Rosalie (Yoder), Arthur, girl, July 12
MELVIN, Kelvin and Nystasia (Harris-Shelley), Decatur, girl, July 13
GOTTS, Derek and Bethany (Wetherholt), Decatur, girl, July 14
CHAPMAN, Dennis and Gailyn Durham, Cerro Gordo, girl, July 14
DILLON, Paul Jr and Audrey (Muniz), Mount Zion, girl, July 15
SCHEPPER, Philip and Rebecah (Gruenwald), Forsyth, boy, July 15
SMITH, Ashlee and Edna (Rivera), Decatur, boy, July 16