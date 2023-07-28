Decatur Memorial Health
MOORE, Ashley, Decatur, girl, July 17
SAMÕN, Oviliõ and Kayla (Robinson), Decatur, girl, July 17
ANDERSON, Brianna, Decatur, girl, July 18
McBRIDE, Alexander and Jessica, Decatur, boy, July 18
SIERE, Mikle and Emily Cooper, Decatur, boy, July 19
O'NEAL, Ernest and Kyly Kaylor, Decatur, girl, July 19
WALSTON, Daniel and Alyssa (Ritter), Decatur, girl, July 19
GENTRY, Cameron and Kaley (Maurer), Maroa, boy, July 20
CARIE, Alex and Amy (Duncan), Sullivan, boy, July 21
SCHEITER, Kenneth and Leanna (Barrett), Decatur, boy, July 21
CARTER, Ryan Sr. and Samantha Johnson, Decatur, boy, July 22
BELL, Braylee and Maci Mowry, Bethany, boy, July 24
WOODLAND, Keaton and Joya Byers, Decatur, boy, July 25
JOHNSON, Matthew and Caley Harper, Niantic, boy, July 25
NEWBON, Alexander and Ashley (Brown), Decatur, girl, July 25
COLEMAN, Leondis and Tykevia Taylor, Decatur, boy, July 27