Births listed for July 3

Decatur Memorial
DELATTE, Patrick and Alyssa (Colee), Decatur, boy, June 22
BALTIMORE, Terrell and LaDeana Weatherford, Decatur, girl, June 23
WHEELER, Bradley Joseph and Krystal (Morris), Welden, boy, June 23
LEEFERS, Matt James and Alicia (Bennett), Dalton City, boy, June 24
WALKER, Ryan Ellis Sr. and Tamara Roberts, Decatur, boy, June 24
DEPEW, Brad Alan and Bailey Allen, Cowden, boy, June 26
KELLY, William L. and Kendra E. Roark, Decatur, boy, June 29
KENT, Austin Patrick and Erika (Krupp), Decatur, girl, June 29
DUNBAR, Blake Daniel and Catherine (Lourash), Decatur, girl, June 30
GEISER, Colby and Dana (White), Decatur, girl, June 30
PRAKEL, Nathan Allen and Heather (Albert), Decatur, boy, June 30
TYSON, Joshua Ozzy Zale and Hailey Robertson, Decatur, boy, June 30
St. Mary's
SHELBY, Darnell and Jessica Weaber, Decatur, girl, June 22
McBRIDE, Alexander and Jessica (Damron), Decatur, boy, June 23
SMITH, Derek and Kaitlin Snyder, Decatur and Maroa, boy, June 26
KINNEY, Tony Jr. and Braxton Bond, Decatur, boy, June 28
MOSSER, Lane and Elizabeth (Fitzgerald), Lake City, boy, June 28