Births

Births listed for July 3

Decatur Memorial 

DELATTE, Patrick and Alyssa (Colee), Decatur, boy, June 22

BALTIMORE, Terrell and LaDeana Weatherford, Decatur, girl, June 23

WHEELER, Bradley Joseph and Krystal (Morris), Welden, boy, June 23

LEEFERS, Matt James and Alicia (Bennett), Dalton City, boy, June 24

WALKER, Ryan Ellis Sr. and Tamara Roberts, Decatur, boy, June 24

DEPEW, Brad Alan and Bailey Allen, Cowden, boy, June 26

KELLY, William L. and Kendra E. Roark, Decatur, boy, June 29

KENT, Austin Patrick and Erika (Krupp), Decatur, girl, June 29

DUNBAR, Blake Daniel and Catherine (Lourash), Decatur, girl, June 30

GEISER, Colby and Dana (White), Decatur, girl, June 30

PRAKEL, Nathan Allen and Heather (Albert), Decatur, boy, June 30

TYSON, Joshua Ozzy Zale and Hailey Robertson, Decatur, boy, June 30

St. Mary's

SHELBY, Darnell and Jessica Weaber, Decatur, girl, June 22

McBRIDE, Alexander and Jessica (Damron), Decatur, boy, June 23

SMITH, Derek and Kaitlin Snyder, Decatur and Maroa, boy, June 26

KINNEY, Tony Jr. and Braxton Bond, Decatur, boy, June 28

MOSSER, Lane and Elizabeth (Fitzgerald), Lake City, boy, June 28

