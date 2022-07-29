 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Births

Births listed for July 30

Decatur Memorial

WHALEY, Caitlin, Decatur, boy, July 20

KAWASKI, Dustin Lynn Eugene and Cindy Devore, Decatur, girl, July 22

KINNEY, Joshua Osbourne and Rachel (Hale), Warrensburg, boy, July 23

TABOR, Chase Andrew and Taylor, Decatur, boy, July 24

MORVILLE, Chasity, Decatur, boy, July 25

CULBERSON, Nicholas Andrew and Alicia (Hadley), Pana, boy, July 26

LEISCHNER, William Jordan Dean and Madison Hollingsead, Dalton City, girl, July 28

WHITE, Tyler Glen and Kirsten (Whisler), Decatur, girl, July 28

MITCHELL, Jasmor Martez and Kayla Moore, Decatur, boy, July 29

St. Mary's

ETHERTON, Bentley and Imaree Bradford, Decatur, girl, July 20

GREEN, Ka'Ron, Jr. and Starlean Chapman, Decatur, girl, July 21

BROOKS, Amber, Decatur, girl, July 22

LAWRENCE, Lequinten and Amiya Wood, Decatur, boy, July 23

SUNDERLAND, Adam and Morgan (Calvert), Decatur, girl, July 23

FUNKHOUSER, Raeanne, Decatur, boy, July 25

RILEY, Cody and Calynda (Pritchette), girl, July 25

REED, Brady and Shelby Beiler, Boody, boy, July 25

GRAYNED, Neptferteria, Decatur, girl, July 26

LOURASH, Scott and Ashlee Nunn, Decatur, boy, July 26

WASHINGTON, Jasonti, Decatur, boy, July 26

CUTTILL, Gabrielle, Decatur, boy, July 27

