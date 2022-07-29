Births listed for July 30

Decatur Memorial
WHALEY, Caitlin, Decatur, boy, July 20
KAWASKI, Dustin Lynn Eugene and Cindy Devore, Decatur, girl, July 22
KINNEY, Joshua Osbourne and Rachel (Hale), Warrensburg, boy, July 23
TABOR, Chase Andrew and Taylor, Decatur, boy, July 24
MORVILLE, Chasity, Decatur, boy, July 25
CULBERSON, Nicholas Andrew and Alicia (Hadley), Pana, boy, July 26
LEISCHNER, William Jordan Dean and Madison Hollingsead, Dalton City, girl, July 28
WHITE, Tyler Glen and Kirsten (Whisler), Decatur, girl, July 28
MITCHELL, Jasmor Martez and Kayla Moore, Decatur, boy, July 29
St. Mary's
ETHERTON, Bentley and Imaree Bradford, Decatur, girl, July 20
GREEN, Ka'Ron, Jr. and Starlean Chapman, Decatur, girl, July 21
BROOKS, Amber, Decatur, girl, July 22
LAWRENCE, Lequinten and Amiya Wood, Decatur, boy, July 23
SUNDERLAND, Adam and Morgan (Calvert), Decatur, girl, July 23
FUNKHOUSER, Raeanne, Decatur, boy, July 25
RILEY, Cody and Calynda (Pritchette), girl, July 25
REED, Brady and Shelby Beiler, Boody, boy, July 25
GRAYNED, Neptferteria, Decatur, girl, July 26
LOURASH, Scott and Ashlee Nunn, Decatur, boy, July 26
WASHINGTON, Jasonti, Decatur, boy, July 26
CUTTILL, Gabrielle, Decatur, boy, July 27