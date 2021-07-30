Births listed for July 31

Decatur Memorial
CLAYTON, Monteco Perez and Nicole Peppers, Decatur, boy, July 21
WASHOWIAK, Shawn L. and Rosemary E. Nash, Decatur, boy, July 21
JOHNSON, Sardiahn and Keyante Gant, Decatur, girl, July 22
HARRELSON, Justin David and Tiffany (Gilman), Decatur, boy, July 22
BRITTON, Donald Allen and Jessica Leann Stephens, Decatur, boy, July 23
SMITH, William Leroy IV and Jennifer Walker, Decatur, girl, July 27
THOMAS, Odysseus and Brandy Scoggins, Decatur, girl, July 28
St. Mary's
ABDULLAH, Mariam, Decatur, girl, July 20
BOND, Kyeen and Ja'siah Fonville, Decatur, boy, July 23
BOX, Timmy and Lakiya Johnson, girl, July 23
JACKSON, Tiffany, Decatur, boy, July 23
SMOCK, Tyler and Stephanie (Smith), Decatur, girl, July 23
WITTS, Luke and Megan (Welton), girl, Decatur, July 23
ALTIG, Thomas and Cheyenne (Tate), Oreana, boy, July 24
CHIDESTER, Markey and Monica Mabon, Decatur and Springfield, boy, July 24
HENDERSON, Evan and Christina (Mathias), Decatur, boy, July 24
WILLIAMS, Christopher and Kayla (Dallluge), Mount Zion, girl, July 26
LARA-GARCIA, Victor and Tiffany Garcia, Taylorville, girl, July 27
MILLIRONS, Matthew Jr. and DeShonda Fuqua, Decatur, boy, July 30