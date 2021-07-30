 Skip to main content
Births

Births listed for July 31

Decatur Memorial 

 

CLAYTON, Monteco Perez and Nicole Peppers, Decatur, boy, July 21

WASHOWIAK, Shawn L. and Rosemary E. Nash, Decatur, boy, July 21

JOHNSON, Sardiahn and Keyante Gant, Decatur, girl, July 22

HARRELSON, Justin David and Tiffany (Gilman), Decatur, boy, July 22

BRITTON, Donald Allen and Jessica Leann Stephens, Decatur, boy, July 23

SMITH, William Leroy IV and Jennifer Walker, Decatur, girl, July 27

THOMAS, Odysseus and Brandy Scoggins, Decatur, girl, July 28

St. Mary's

ABDULLAH, Mariam, Decatur, girl, July 20

BOND, Kyeen and Ja'siah Fonville, Decatur, boy, July 23

BOX, Timmy and Lakiya Johnson, girl, July 23

JACKSON, Tiffany, Decatur, boy, July 23

SMOCK, Tyler and Stephanie (Smith), Decatur, girl, July 23

WITTS, Luke and Megan (Welton), girl, Decatur, July 23

ALTIG, Thomas and Cheyenne (Tate), Oreana, boy, July 24

CHIDESTER, Markey and Monica Mabon, Decatur and Springfield, boy, July 24

HENDERSON, Evan and Christina (Mathias), Decatur, boy, July 24

WILLIAMS, Christopher and Kayla (Dallluge), Mount Zion, girl, July 26

LARA-GARCIA, Victor and Tiffany Garcia, Taylorville, girl, July 27

MILLIRONS, Matthew Jr. and DeShonda Fuqua, Decatur, boy, July 30

