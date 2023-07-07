Decatur Memorial Health
CUNNINGHAM, Dawton and Destiny Dummitt, Decatur, girl, June 30
JEFFERSON, Gabriel and Elizabeth Morgan, Decatur, girl, June 30
LAMPE, Charles and Maci Johnson, Clinton, girl, June 30
McGARY, Timothy and Brittany Gin, Decatur, girl, June 30
CRENSHAW, Nevaeh, Decatur, boy, July 1
