 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Births

Births listed for June 11

Decatur Memorial

HOLMES, Jalen and Marissa Naugles, Decatur, girl, June 3

FRANKLIN, Tanner L. and Shanah, Lovington, boy, June 6

HART, Christopher David and Mykaela (Peterson), Decatur, girl, June 6

OROS, Trent Matthew and Danielle (Boggs), Argenta, boy, June 6

LOWE, Blake Daniel and Courtney (Thompson), Decatur, boy, June 6

PHILBECK, Christopher Allen and Alyssa Grimm, Decatur, girl, June 7

St. Mary's

ALSARISE, Hassan and Maisa (Abdelnabi), Decatur, girl, June 2

People are also reading…

HALLIBURTON, Antonio and Sierra Walker, Decatur, girl, June 3

MARTIN, Ethan and Kyyleigh Morrison, boy, Decatur, boy, June 4

CASTELLI, David and Breanna Mitsdarffer, Lovington, boy, June 4

EWING, Jurney Sr. and LaRaven Irons, Decatur, girl, June 4

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News