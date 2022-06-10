Births listed for June 11

HOLMES, Jalen and Marissa Naugles, Decatur, girl, June 3
FRANKLIN, Tanner L. and Shanah, Lovington, boy, June 6
HART, Christopher David and Mykaela (Peterson), Decatur, girl, June 6
OROS, Trent Matthew and Danielle (Boggs), Argenta, boy, June 6
LOWE, Blake Daniel and Courtney (Thompson), Decatur, boy, June 6
PHILBECK, Christopher Allen and Alyssa Grimm, Decatur, girl, June 7
ALSARISE, Hassan and Maisa (Abdelnabi), Decatur, girl, June 2
HALLIBURTON, Antonio and Sierra Walker, Decatur, girl, June 3
MARTIN, Ethan and Kyyleigh Morrison, boy, Decatur, boy, June 4
CASTELLI, David and Breanna Mitsdarffer, Lovington, boy, June 4
EWING, Jurney Sr. and LaRaven Irons, Decatur, girl, June 4
