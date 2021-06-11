Births listed for June 12

Decatur Memorial
BROWN, Ian Michael and Cheryl Peck Arriola, Dalton City, girl, June 3
MURPHY, Shaquan C. and Shemeetra Sanders, Decatur, boy, June 3
FLEMING, Cody Lee and Kerena LeeAnn Davis, Decatur, girl, June 7
LEWIS, Doran Shakeil and Marshaya (Sanglster), Decatur, boy, June 7
JOHNSTON, Nathan A., and Lauren (Nelson), Decatur, girl, June 8
St. Mary's
BONDS, Dion and Courtney Norman, Decatur, boy, June 2
GREER, Timothy and Krystle Belmontes, Decatur, girl, June 3
CYRULIK, Jeremy and Tiann Austin, Clinton, boy, June 4
MOORE, Roy and Miranda Allen, Decatur, girl, June 7
ANDERSON, Jared and Michelle (Lange), Warrensburg, boy, June 9