Births

Births listed for June 12

Decatur Memorial 

BROWN, Ian Michael and Cheryl Peck Arriola, Dalton City, girl, June 3

MURPHY, Shaquan C. and Shemeetra Sanders, Decatur, boy, June 3

FLEMING, Cody Lee and Kerena LeeAnn Davis, Decatur, girl, June 7

LEWIS, Doran Shakeil and Marshaya (Sanglster), Decatur, boy, June 7

JOHNSTON, Nathan A., and Lauren (Nelson), Decatur, girl, June 8

St. Mary's

BONDS, Dion and Courtney Norman, Decatur, boy, June 2

GREER, Timothy and Krystle Belmontes, Decatur, girl, June 3

CYRULIK, Jeremy and Tiann Austin, Clinton, boy, June 4

MOORE, Roy and Miranda Allen, Decatur, girl, June 7

ANDERSON, Jared and Michelle (Lange), Warrensburg, boy, June 9

