Births listed for June 18

Decatur Memorial
OLIVER, Taylor Ashton and Ashley (Snoke), Decatur, girl, June 8
SHASTEEN, Jacob Ryan and Holly (Haskins), Decatur, boy, June 9
CHAMPLEY, Kord Phillip and Madisyn (Garner), Assumption, boy June 10
ROWLAND, Blaze Eaon and Rylee Brown, Decatur, boy, June 10
JOHNSON, Noah Erik and Chelsea Scharfenberg, Maroa, boy, June 11
SHULL, Jeremy Shane and Hannah (Gifford), Warrensburg, boy, June 12
NEWTON, Jarrod Scott and Whitney (Cotton), Findlay, boy, June 14
BONE, Benjamin Andrew and Kalie (Horath), Decatur, girl, June 15
STEWART, Andrew Joseph and Chelsea (Dunmire), Decatur, June 18
St. Mary's
REED, Jacob and Skyler Maxwell, Blue Mound, girl, June 7
THOMAS, Rashad Sr. and Alexis Taylor, Decatur, girl, June 8
WILLIAMS,ROEMLYN, Lamar and Renner Alexis, Maroa, boy, June 8
COLEMAN, Jermiah and Holly (Askew), Decatur, boy, June 9
CRAWLEY, Terry II and Kandi Hull, Maroa, girl, June 9
BEAN, Terren and Amber Milam, Decatur, boy, June 13
BAUM, Ryan and Kylie (Heneghan), Decatur, girl, June 13
FOSTER, Kashif Sr. and Taylor Singleton, Decatur, boy, June 14