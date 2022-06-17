 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Births

Births listed for June 18

Decatur Memorial

OLIVER, Taylor Ashton and Ashley (Snoke), Decatur, girl, June 8

SHASTEEN, Jacob Ryan and Holly (Haskins), Decatur, boy, June 9

CHAMPLEY, Kord Phillip and Madisyn (Garner), Assumption, boy June 10

ROWLAND, Blaze Eaon and Rylee Brown, Decatur, boy, June 10

JOHNSON, Noah Erik and Chelsea Scharfenberg, Maroa, boy, June 11

SHULL, Jeremy Shane and Hannah (Gifford),  Warrensburg, boy, June 12

NEWTON, Jarrod Scott and Whitney (Cotton), Findlay, boy, June 14

BONE, Benjamin Andrew and Kalie (Horath), Decatur, girl, June 15

STEWART, Andrew Joseph and Chelsea (Dunmire), Decatur, June 18

St. Mary's

REED, Jacob and Skyler Maxwell, Blue Mound, girl, June 7

THOMAS, Rashad Sr. and Alexis Taylor, Decatur, girl, June 8

WILLIAMS,ROEMLYN, Lamar and Renner Alexis, Maroa, boy, June 8

COLEMAN, Jermiah and Holly (Askew), Decatur, boy, June 9

CRAWLEY, Terry II and Kandi Hull, Maroa, girl, June 9

BEAN, Terren and Amber Milam, Decatur, boy, June 13

BAUM, Ryan and Kylie (Heneghan), Decatur, girl, June 13

FOSTER, Kashif Sr. and Taylor Singleton, Decatur, boy, June 14

