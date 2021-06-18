 Skip to main content
Births

Births listed for June 19

Decatur Memorial 

BENTZ, Ryan M. and Cassandra (Kinney), Decatur, boy, June 8

REED, Anthony and Stayza Taylor, Decatur, girl, June 8

HARPER, William and Brooke Shaw, Decatur, boy, June 9

MATHIAS, Luke Morgan and Gabrielle Smith, Charleston, boy, June 9

LEGGIONS, Jarel DaeShawn and  Randashia Feleica Isom, Decatur, boy, June 10

WALKER, Jacob Andrew and Javens, Kaylee Nicole Marie, Charleston, girl, June 11

GOODRICH, Brett Christopher and Camille Gentry, Assumption, boy, June 11

BUTLER, Bailey Jordan and Gracie Elizabeth Brookens, Blue Mound, boy, June 14

MIZE, Benjamen Michel and Lori Williams, Decatur, boy, June 14

RANKIN, Mark Eric and Siam Marie, Decatur, girl, June 15

MASON, Clint W. and Lucy (Green), Decatur, girl, June 16

St. Mary's

 

CHAPMAN, David and Ashley Merris, Decatur, boy, June 9

FUNKHOUSER, Raeanne, Decatur, girl, June 10

WRIGHT, Anthony and Nyway (Abbaa), Decatur, girl, June 14

POPE, Kyle and Adrienne Betts, Charleston, girl, June 14

 

