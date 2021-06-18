Births listed for June 19

Decatur Memorial
BENTZ, Ryan M. and Cassandra (Kinney), Decatur, boy, June 8
REED, Anthony and Stayza Taylor, Decatur, girl, June 8
HARPER, William and Brooke Shaw, Decatur, boy, June 9
MATHIAS, Luke Morgan and Gabrielle Smith, Charleston, boy, June 9
LEGGIONS, Jarel DaeShawn and Randashia Feleica Isom, Decatur, boy, June 10
WALKER, Jacob Andrew and Javens, Kaylee Nicole Marie, Charleston, girl, June 11
GOODRICH, Brett Christopher and Camille Gentry, Assumption, boy, June 11
BUTLER, Bailey Jordan and Gracie Elizabeth Brookens, Blue Mound, boy, June 14
MIZE, Benjamen Michel and Lori Williams, Decatur, boy, June 14
RANKIN, Mark Eric and Siam Marie, Decatur, girl, June 15
MASON, Clint W. and Lucy (Green), Decatur, girl, June 16
St. Mary's
CHAPMAN, David and Ashley Merris, Decatur, boy, June 9
FUNKHOUSER, Raeanne, Decatur, girl, June 10
WRIGHT, Anthony and Nyway (Abbaa), Decatur, girl, June 14
POPE, Kyle and Adrienne Betts, Charleston, girl, June 14