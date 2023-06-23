Decatur Memorial Health
REED, Matthew and Lily (Lewis), Sullivan, boy, July 16
ROBERTS, Matthew and Ahleya Woods, Decatur, girl, July 16
ZIEGLER, Dillon and Lauren (Peterson), Decatur, boy, July 17
JACKSON, Malcolm and Kristina Calvert, Decatur, boy, July 18
LEWIS, Malik and Jessica Vogt, Decatur, boy, July 18
BROWN, James and Emily (Fogasty), Mount Zion, boy, July 19
People are also reading…
MOHN, Joshua and Aijah Tyson, Decatur, girl, June 20
JINKS, Jordan and Cecilia (Smith), Decatur, girl, June 21
SLATER, Martis and Kristen Barnes, Decatur, boy, June 21
SMITH, Aydian and Emily Snow, Decatur, girl, June 22