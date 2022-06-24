 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Births

Births listed for June 25

Decatur Memorial

YETTE, Robert John and Kayla, Lovington, boy, June 17

FORAKER, Nick James and Rita (Burke), Decatur, girl, June 20

MILLER, Edwin M. and Julie (Kauffman, Tuscola, girl, June 21

RICE, Shanaria, Decatur, boy, June 22

St. Mary's

BROWN, Travis and Courtney (Carlson), Decatur, girl, June 15

CURRIE, Jordan and Brittany (Bond), Decatur, girl, June 15

HIGHLEY, Kristopher and Mandi (Mooney), Illiopolis, girl, June 17

JACKSON, Canzetta, Decatur, girl, June 18

THOMAS, Matthew and Allison (Phelps), Forsyth, girl, June 21

TRIMMER, Ronald Jr. and Nola (Karl), Decatur, boy, June 22

NORTH, Raymond and Laura Morr, Moweaqua, boy, June 23

