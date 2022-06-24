Births listed for June 25

Decatur Memorial
YETTE, Robert John and Kayla, Lovington, boy, June 17
FORAKER, Nick James and Rita (Burke), Decatur, girl, June 20
MILLER, Edwin M. and Julie (Kauffman, Tuscola, girl, June 21
RICE, Shanaria, Decatur, boy, June 22
St. Mary's
BROWN, Travis and Courtney (Carlson), Decatur, girl, June 15
CURRIE, Jordan and Brittany (Bond), Decatur, girl, June 15
HIGHLEY, Kristopher and Mandi (Mooney), Illiopolis, girl, June 17
JACKSON, Canzetta, Decatur, girl, June 18
THOMAS, Matthew and Allison (Phelps), Forsyth, girl, June 21
TRIMMER, Ronald Jr. and Nola (Karl), Decatur, boy, June 22
NORTH, Raymond and Laura Morr, Moweaqua, boy, June 23