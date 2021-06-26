Births listed for June 26

Decatur Memorial
RODRIGUEZ, Santos and Adrianna (Gentry), Decatur, boy, June 16
LEE, Matt James and Danelle (Fields), Mount Zion, girl, June 18
MABRY, Jakeria, Decatur, boy, June 19
MEREDITH, Jordon James and Jami Vieceli, Niantic, girl, June 19
SMITH, Tyler James and Shelby (Nance), Decatur, boy, June 19
DOAK, Christopher Michael and Cara (Sinkosky), Maroa, girl, June 21
St. Mary's
PITT, Cory and Tara (Russell), Decatur, boy, June 16
BROWN, Christopher and Marissa Jackwith, Decatur, boy, June 17
MONTGOMERY, Cole and Hailey Pritchett, Kincaid, girl, June 17
People are also reading…
WEBB, Stephen and Alyson (Girard), Decatur, girl, June 17
CRUTCHER, Steven and Alexis Kemplin, Clinton, boy, June 19
LEDWIG, Chase and Mykala Merris, Decatur, boy, June 19
STANLEY, Maurice Jr. and Desia Wilks, Decatur, girl, June 19
JARRETT, Devontez and ChaTavia Patterson, Decatur, girl, June 21
JONES, Raymone and Adriana Wallace, Decatur, girl, June 21
BARRERA, Jose and Breanna McGlade, Decatur, girl, June 22
MICHAEL, Zakiya, Decatur, boy, June 22
KAUFMAN, John and Shelby (Holladay), Moweaqua, boy, Jun3 23