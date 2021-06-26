 Skip to main content
Births

Births listed for June 26

Decatur Memorial 

RODRIGUEZ, Santos and Adrianna (Gentry), Decatur, boy, June 16

LEE, Matt James and Danelle (Fields), Mount Zion, girl, June 18

MABRY, Jakeria, Decatur, boy, June 19

MEREDITH, Jordon James and Jami Vieceli, Niantic, girl, June 19

SMITH, Tyler James and Shelby (Nance), Decatur, boy, June 19

DOAK, Christopher Michael and Cara (Sinkosky), Maroa, girl, June 21

 

St. Mary's

PITT, Cory and Tara (Russell), Decatur, boy, June 16

BROWN, Christopher and Marissa Jackwith, Decatur, boy, June 17

MONTGOMERY, Cole and Hailey Pritchett, Kincaid, girl, June 17

WEBB, Stephen and Alyson (Girard), Decatur, girl, June 17

CRUTCHER, Steven and Alexis Kemplin, Clinton, boy, June 19

LEDWIG, Chase and Mykala Merris, Decatur, boy, June 19

STANLEY, Maurice Jr. and Desia Wilks, Decatur, girl, June 19

JARRETT, Devontez and ChaTavia Patterson, Decatur, girl, June 21

JONES, Raymone and Adriana Wallace, Decatur, girl, June 21

BARRERA, Jose and Breanna McGlade, Decatur, girl, June 22

MICHAEL, Zakiya, Decatur, boy, June 22

KAUFMAN, John and Shelby (Holladay), Moweaqua, boy, Jun3 23

 

