ALDANA, Sandro and Alicyn (Olson), Decatur, girl, Feb. 25
ANDERSON, Tristan Dewayne and Kaylee Nicole Burns, Decatur, Feb. 28
DOTY, Ashley, Shelbyville, boy, Feb. 28
HISER, Shane and Payton Hale-Simpson, Niantic, boy, Feb. 28
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Lynda Margerum
Newsroom Clerk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today