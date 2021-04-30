Births listed for May 1

Decatur Memorial
HIGGINS, Timothy Daniel and Kimberly (Wooters), Moweaqua, boy, April 22
GRUEN, Colton Montgomery and Makaylee Marie Church, Cerro Gordo, boy, April 23
MILLER, William Wade and Erin (Roe), Decatur, girl, April 26
HORSHBARGER, Shane Allen and Laura Sue Chmiel, Pierson Station, girl, April 28
ANDERSON, Cymone, Decatur, boy, April 28
McQUELLON, James Andrew and Jill (Park), Maroa, girl, April 28
St. Mary's
HARNISH, Kodi and Brittany Mast-Pierceall, Decatur, girl, April 16
MILLER, Alexander and Brecia Hutchcraft, Vandalia, girl, April 23
FORBES, Bradley and Christie Ramirez, Decatur, girl, April 24