Births listed for May 1
Births

Decatur Memorial 

HIGGINS, Timothy Daniel and Kimberly (Wooters), Moweaqua, boy, April 22

GRUEN, Colton Montgomery and Makaylee Marie Church, Cerro Gordo, boy, April 23

MILLER, William Wade and Erin (Roe), Decatur, girl, April 26

HORSHBARGER, Shane Allen and Laura Sue Chmiel, Pierson Station, girl, April 28

ANDERSON, Cymone, Decatur, boy, April 28

McQUELLON, James Andrew and Jill (Park), Maroa, girl, April 28

St. Mary's

HARNISH, Kodi and Brittany Mast-Pierceall, Decatur, girl, April 16

MILLER, Alexander and Brecia Hutchcraft, Vandalia, girl, April 23

FORBES, Bradley and Christie Ramirez, Decatur, girl, April 24

PAYTON, Karioone and Niauna Patterson, Decatur, boy, April 25

KRAUS, Larry Jr. and Andrea Fair, Decatur, April 27

OUTLAW, Shawtez and Brianna Durr, Decatur, girl, April 28

SEAPY, Corey and Chelsea (Anderson), Decatur, girl, April 28

 SHARTZER, Cole and Andrea (Kirby), Forsyth, girl, April 28

