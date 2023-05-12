LYNCH, Mark and Jordan (Dixon), Warrensburg, girl, May 1
Decatur Memorial
BRITT, Kadaris and Lakreisha Gouse-Dody, Decatur, girl, May 9
COLLINS, Timothy and Rachel, Decatur, girl, May 9
SING, Prabhleen and Opinderjit Kaur, Forsyth, girl, May 9
WOOD, Tyler and Breanna Rouse, Decatur, girl, May 9
McDANIEL, Alec and Jacelyn, Lovington, girl, May 10
Lynda Margerum
Newsroom Clerk
