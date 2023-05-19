LYNCH, Mark and Jordan (Dixon), Warrensburg, girl, May 1
Decatur Memorial
BRITT, Kadaris and Lakreisha Gouse-Dody, Decatur, girl, May 9
COLLINS, Timothy and Rachel, Decatur, girl, May 9
SING, Prabhleen and Opinderjit Kaur, Forsyth, girl, May 9
WOOD, Tyler and Breanna Rouse, Decatur, girl, May 9
BLAIR, Corey and Hannah (Ford), Oreana, boy, May 9
McDANIEL, Alec and Jacelyn, Lovington, girl, May 10
WINHOLTZ, Kenneth and Devin Skelley, Decatur, boy, May 15
JUMP, Jacob and Alyssa, Moweaqua, boy, May 16
WELLS, Kenneth and Olivia Nesby, Decatur, boy, Mya 16
OSWALD, Jake and Heidi (Hollan), Monticello, boy, May 17
KOCHELL, Derek and Felica Mosley, Decatur, girl, May 17
STRECKFUSS, Brandy and Stacie (Ostrander), Mount Zion, boy, May 17
ROBERTSON, Hailey, Decatur, boy, May 17