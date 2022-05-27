Births listed for May 28

Decatur Memorial
BIVENS, Adam Joseph and Alora Dalana Suggs-Neuner, Decatur, girl, May 19
MAMMON, Cameron and Bianca Bogarin, Monticello, girl, May 25
St. Mary's
BUOY, Amber, Decatur, girl, May 18
GUJRAL, Stuart and Victoria (Mikszta), Forsyth, boy, May 18
WASHINGTON, Cameron and Breanna Sawyer, boy, May 18
PLANK, Lonnie and Rebecca (Miller), Arthur, girl, May 22
WALTERS, Kaylee, Mount Zion, girl, May 23
WEAVER, Nathaniel and Sierra Sisk, Hillsboro, girl, May 23
OWENS, Victor and Katelyn Blackwell, Decatur, boy, May 24
ELSTON, Tyler and Sara Harding, Granite City, girl, May 25
WASHINGTON, Christolth and Kelly O'Brien, Decatur, girl, May 25
BERRY, Kristin, Pana, girl, May 26
GUDE, Ladell and Ashley Dinkins, Decatur, girl, May 26