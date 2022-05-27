 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Births

Births listed for May 28

Decatur Memorial

BIVENS, Adam Joseph and Alora Dalana Suggs-Neuner, Decatur, girl, May 19

MAMMON, Cameron and Bianca Bogarin, Monticello, girl, May 25

 

St. Mary's

 

BUOY, Amber, Decatur, girl, May 18

GUJRAL, Stuart and Victoria (Mikszta), Forsyth, boy, May 18

WASHINGTON, Cameron and Breanna Sawyer, boy, May 18

PLANK, Lonnie and Rebecca (Miller), Arthur, girl, May 22

WALTERS, Kaylee, Mount Zion, girl, May 23

WEAVER, Nathaniel and Sierra Sisk, Hillsboro, girl, May 23

OWENS, Victor and Katelyn Blackwell, Decatur, boy, May 24

ELSTON, Tyler and Sara Harding, Granite City, girl, May 25

WASHINGTON, Christolth and Kelly O'Brien, Decatur, girl, May 25

BERRY, Kristin, Pana, girl, May 26

GUDE, Ladell and Ashley Dinkins, Decatur, girl, May 26

 

 

